President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after experiencing low blood pressure Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care Sunday afternoon after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

A statement was released from the former president's spokesperson Jim McGrath around 1 p.m. The 41st president of the United States is 93 years old.

"President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

Bush was recently hospitalized in Houston after contracting an infection. He was released and traveled to Maine to spend the summer.

His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was buried on April 21. Barbara died at her Houston home. She was 92. The couple was married for 73 years.
