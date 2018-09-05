Hangry, bougie: Merriam-Webster adds 840 new words

Have you ever been "hangry" or referred to as "bougie?"
If you don't know what these now common words mean, you can look them up in the dictionary.
Merriam-Webster.com just added 840 new words and definitions to adapt to the ever-evolving English vocabulary. New words are added to the dictionary when they have already been used by many people, often by specialists or subcultures. According to Merriam-Webster.com, the dictionary's job is to report the usage of words as they enter the general vocabulary.
Words from digital technology such as airplane mode, force quit, and Instagramming have been added to the list along with some technological terms such as biohacking and fintech.
If you're into beer, you may be familiar with the words hophead and flight, which now has an expanded definition to describe the small tastings of beer or wine.
GOAT, which is an abbreviation for "The Greatest of All Time" also made the new list.
