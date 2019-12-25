Society

Here's how you can win a trip around California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are there still places in California you've been desiring to see? Now's your chance to experience so much of what the state has to offer, which starts in San Francisco.

From Dec. 17 to Feb. 27, you can enter to win a trip that takes you to San Francisco, Yosemite National Park and the California beaches and wine countries. You must be at least 21 years old to enter.

The trip takes you to San Francisco, the Alcatraz cruises, Tuolumne County, Yosemite National Park, Ventura, Santa Maria Valley and Gilroy.

The total grand prize value is $7,000 and the trip must be taken in 2020. You can enter to win the trip here.
