building a better bay area

Leaving California: Former residents tell us the good and the bad after they left the Golden State

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- California had a net loss of residents of about 129,000 people in the year ending in July of 2019, according to data from the U.S. Census.

Many of them moving to states with a lower cost of living like Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, and Idaho.

Along with the exodus comes growing pains and opportunities.



For years Brian K. Gillman had a thriving notary business in the Bay Area but shifted into real estate in 2019 when he noticed throngs of Bay Area residents wanted to move out of state.

"When they sell that's half the process. They have to go somewhere and I heard it over and over, they've been having a bad experience when they land," said Gillman.
Recognizing the need to help buyers find the right location to move to, Brian and his team now travel to cities across the country.

"I am looking into Idaho, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee," said Gillman.

RELATED: Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace... and going to Idaho?

They're in the process of shooting videos and gathering information like tax rates, that'll help buyers like the ones who just sold their Livermore home at just over a million dollars, make a decision on where to buy. It'll also help his company assist buyers on the back-end find a property.

The home the Livermore sellers purchased in Las Vegas was half the cost of their California home at twice the size.

Mario Lopez is one of 7,200 Californians that recently made the move to Idaho in a 5-year span. Lopez's decision to move was based on spending more time with his family, not in the car, commuting.

But he has experienced some push back.



"We were at Costco and my wife was speaking to my dad who was ill. The people next to us, around us weren't happy she was speaking Spanish and from that point a bunch of stuff escalated," said Lopez.
Wayne Richey, a one-time Boise mayoral candidate who ran on the slogan of "take back Boise." He said it's not Californians and their viewpoints he despises, it's how they're driving up home prices.

"They'll tell you they love the fact their houses are worth a lot more now and they have that appreciation in equity," said Gillman.

Mario says despite the occasional prejudice over Californians, the cost of living and quality of life in Idaho is still worth the move for him and his family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybuilding a better bay areahousingmovingrentshousing markethomeownersjobsrenters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
California WWII vet mistakenly declared dead by VA, stripped of benefits
De Afghanan Cuisine is one of the go-to spots for food in Fremont
Watch films from the golden age of cinema at this historic Fremont museum
Hike to the top of the jewel of Fremont: Mission Peak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
Porterville woman stabbed CVS employee with scissors
2 firefighters injured while battling central Fresno house fire
Police save drugged teenage girl from known felon's home
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Central Valley man, WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday
Show More
Family of missing Tulare Co. mother found dead speaks out after tragedy
Fresno State student shot and killed in Delano
Woman rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in west Fresno Co.
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Kings Co. Deputy Sheriff's Association warn residents of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News