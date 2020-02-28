Final procession, memorial service held for fallen Porterville firefighters: WATCH LIVE

Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones died while battling a massive fire at the Porterville city library on Feb. 18.
RELATED: Funeral honoring Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones held in Tulare
Capt. Figueroa was laid to rest on Tuesday, and a funeral service was held for firefighter Jones Thursday.
Friday, a procession of law enforcement vehicles will go from the Porterville Fire Station 2 to the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The memorial service begins at 11 a.m. It is open to the public.
RELATED: Funeral mass for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Action News will live stream the procession and service on our website and mobile app.
Local officials are warning drivers the service could cause some significant traffic delays in Porterville.
Traffic will be restricted on Olive Avenue and Mathew Street to facilitate the service. Expect delays between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you plan to attend the memorial, you'll be directed to nearby residential areas for parking.
This is a developing story.