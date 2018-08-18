Local organization hosts expo to stop gang violence

A movement to stop gang violence took place in southwest Fresno Saturday morning.Kids, parents, and community leaders attended the gang prevention and intervention expo called "Make it Stop".The three-hour event took place at Gaston Middle School.Kids and teens were broken up in groups where they were able to learn from former gang members and Fresno Police."It takes a village to raise a child and it also takes a village to move these children in the right direction so that is the approach that we are taking," said Organizer Rodney Murphy.Organizers are planning to do another event similar to this one by the end of the school year.