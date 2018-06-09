Local organization hosts kickball event for good cause

Kids at Al Radka Park in East Central Fresno played kickball for a good cause.The event was organized by a local non-profit named T.R.O.Y Center. The organizer says his goal is to expose children to different activities that they have never seen or done"I know some kids who are out there right now that have never played kickball before they are so busy playing fortnight and things in that nature," said Nicholas Butler Sr.Law enforcement, firefighters, and Fresno State organizations were also there to help support the event.