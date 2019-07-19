high speed rail

Madera neighborhood nearly inaccessible due to High-Speed Rail construction

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emotions ran high Thursday night at a High-Speed Rail meeting in Madera.

Many people there were outraged that a portion of the project has closed a major road for years now.

"If we needed a fire truck, ambulance tough luck," said Madera resident Cindy Chidlaw Diaz.

That is what Leslie Matias says was the reality for her husband.

"Two years ago my husband had an asthma attack and we called the ambulance it took a while to get there because they had to go all the way around and my husband passed away," said Matias.

With only one way to get around, some are asking for a temporary access road until the overpass is built.

"There are times when the BNSF arms come down and you have no access in this subdivision that is unacceptable," said Madera County District 2 Supervisor David Rogers.

High-speed rail officials say they hear the concerns and they are working ways to implement suggestions.

"Providing a second access that may not be doable. The other ideas was you can go ahead and pave over Country Club Drive. So every suggestion we heard we're going to take it to the table," said Diana Gomez with the High-Speed Rail Authority.

But with little progress after a similar meeting last August, most feel one way about the project.

"I think it needs to be totally stopped," said one resident.

Gomez says they are reviewing designs with the water company, PG&E, and AT&T. She says after that is done, construction will continue.

High-speed rail says they are aiming for next summer as the projected date to reopen the road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymaderaconstructionneighborhoodtraffichigh speed rail
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Trump administration gives CA environmental oversight on high-speed rail
California readies $1.6B high-speed rail design contract
Valley growers sue over high-speed rail disruptions
Chief program officer for High-Speed Rail investigated for conflict of interest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News