Open houses to update public on high speed rail construction in Fresno, Hanford and Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California High Speed Rail Authority is hosting a few meetings this week to update you on rail stations and other construction efforts.

Crews say the future train stations are currently under advanced design in Hanford, Fresno and Merced.

And you have a chance to see the conceptualized renderings.

The first open house takes place Tuesday night in Hanford from five until seven at the Hanford West High School Cafeteria.

You can find information on the meetings in Fresno and Merced, below:

High-Speed Rail Fresno Station Open House

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Fresno Convention Center

High-Speed Rail Merced Station Open House

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location: Merced Senior Community Center