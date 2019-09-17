Society

Mom dressed as unicorn surprises daughter at bus stop

SPRING, Texas -- A mom who calls herself a big kid at heart decided to give her daughter a pre-Halloween surprise after school.

Somer Scandridge lives in Spring, Texas and says when she received her Halloween costume in the mail, she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to be the first to see it.

"Every year, my 4-year-old son and my 6-year-old daughter pick out their Halloween costumes, and whatever they pick, we match them. My husband matches my son and I match my daughter," explained Scandridge.

She says this year, her daughter wanted to be a unicorn.

"When I got my costume in the mail, I decided to get her from the bus stop in it," said Scandridge. "She loved it!"

In a video captured by Scandridge's husband, the cheerful mom is seen dancing in a bright pink unicorn costume as she waits for her daughter.

"We're a super close family and do a lot of stuff together," said the mom. "I'm the mom who's a big kid at heart, so (my daughter) wasn't at all surprised that I dressed up and ran out to the bus to get her."

The video shows the exact moment Scandridge's daughter sees her mom as a unicorn and runs to greet her with a giant hug.

A truly magical moment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspringchildrenhalloweenbuzzworthyfacebookacts of kindnessfamilycaught on videomoms on the movecostumesfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Fresno Lyft driver recalls moment he decided to fight back during robbery
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
Trump to visit Bay Area today for first time as president
California power cuts made over wildfire risk
Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff
START HERE: President Trump's Bay Area visit, United Auto Workers strike continues
Show More
General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour for E. coli risk
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Hanford woman took DNA test for health history, finds biological family
Homicide of Fresno County man may have been over woman
California to spend $20M on vaping awareness
More TOP STORIES News