Monterey Bay Aquarium apologies for viral tweet about otter

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is apologizing for a viral tweet. (KGO-TV)

MONTEREY, Calif. --
The Monterey Bay Aquarium is apologizing for a viral tweet.

The Aquarium posted a photo of an otter named Abby, describing her with language the Aquarium says originated in African American culture. The tweet garnered plenty of likes, but also backlash.

The aquarium later tweeted an apology, admitting the memes had connotations the people who wrote the original Tweet were not aware of.


Abby the otter serves as a surrogate mother to otter pups at the aquarium.
