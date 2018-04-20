BARBARA BUSH

5,000 mourners pay respects to former first lady Barbara Bush at viewing

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands paid their respects to former first lady Barbara Bush. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Thousands of mourners paid their respects to former first lady Barbara Bush on Friday.

George H.W. Bush was on hand for a time to personally greet the mourners. His daughter standing behind him, George H.W. Bush sat at the front of the cavernous sanctuary of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. He gazed up at the rose-draped casket holding his wife of 73 years.

After a few moments, an aide came forward to help Bush with his wheelchair, turning it so he faced the rest of the sanctuary. A string of mourners began to approach: adults and children, many of the women wearing his wife's favorite color, blue, and trademark pearls. He offered his hand and smiled as people shook it.

The silver casket was in the sanctuary behind a velvet rope.

EMBED More News Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush greeting mourners as they pay their respects



By Friday evening, officials said around 5,000 people stopped by to pay their respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation's 41st president and mother of the nation's 43rd. Among them was Houston social worker Varney Johnson, who like other mourners said he wanted to honor her work supporting literacy.

"This woman dedicated her life to educating children," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Mourners remember Barbara Bush, Tom Abrahams has more.



Senator John Cornyn, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee were among those who visited St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

EMBED More News Videos

Mourners remember Barbara Bush, Christine Dobbyn has more.



People commended Barbara Bush's dedication to literacy and education as they paid their final respects.

She and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, had long worshiped at the church, where mourners lined up hours ahead of the public event.

Many women wore blue, Mrs. Bush's favorite color, and pearls, her go-to neckwear jewelry.

PHOTOS: Wearing #PearlsForBarbara
SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

This Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Outspoken Fresno State professor makes quiet return to campus
Controversial professor will be back at Fresno State
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
Former President George H.W. Bush released from hospital
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News