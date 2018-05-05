SOCIETY

Colorado State makes changes to campus tours after alleged discrimination of two Native Americans

Camera footage released by Colorado State University shows two police officers searching the teens' pockets and questioning whether they were part of the tour. (Colorado State University campus police via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
A Native American teenager pulled from a Colorado State University tour says he and his brother were on campus for just 20 to 30 minutes when officers began questioning them. School officials say a woman in the group reported feeling nervous about their presence.

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Kanewakeron Gray says he and his 17-year-old brother were shocked when they were removed from the tour.

Gray says he believes the brothers were reported as a result of racial discrimination.

He says officers released the brothers after they provided an email on their phone showing they had reserved campus tour spots. By then, the tour had moved on without them.

The university called the case "sad and frustrating" and says it's reviewing how similar incidents can be avoided or handled better in the future.

School President Tony Frank said in an email to students and faculty Friday that the university will start using badges or lanyards to identify tour guests. Police will also be able to contact guides if officers need to talk to participants, and guides will establish themselves as the first point of contact for any concerns.
