performing arts

New performing arts center coming to Reedley

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Harold McClarty of HMC Farms made a million dollar donation to have the McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts built on the Reedley College campus.

He says it's important to the culture of the community.

"Oh, it's art that makes us real," McClarty said. "It's music that makes us. The rest of it is a bit more of a job."

McClarty remembers watching lectures in the campus cafeteria and being inspired by speakers like Rod Serling, so he wanted to see something bigger.

A portion of the orchard will need to be cleared away, but this site holds special significance. Thomas and Amantha Reed once lived here.

"This is on a historical plot of land where Reedley was first founded, and we are going to be breaking ground about a year from now," said SCCCD Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell.

The project will cost between $22 million and $30 million to complete. Excitement is already building not only on campus but in surrounding areas like Dinuba and Cutler-Orosi.

Putting the family name on the center gave McClarty a chill.

"It brought a little bit of a tear to the eye. You're going, my goodness sakes," he said. "That's a wonderful, wonderful experience and it wasn't the purpose behind it or anything like that, but it's just to have that kind acknowledgment, and my grandkids will look at it and say Pepe did something good."

It will take about two years before the McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts is complete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyreedleyconcertmusicarts & cultureperforming artsreedleymusical
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERFORMING ARTS
Backstage with Lion King cast members
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
P!nk's Grammy performance captures essence of Time's Up
American Sign Language production of the Wizard of Oz opens in Visalia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News