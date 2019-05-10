New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- New pictures have just been released from inside Disneyland's "Star Wars Galaxy's Edge."The photos released Friday from the latest issue of D23 show even more stunning details from inside the billion dollar new land.You can see inside the Millennium Falcon and other intergalactic details from the remote outpost planet of Batuu.Galaxy's Edge officially opens May 31st.Reservations through June 23 are booked, unless you stay at a Disneyland Hotel.