New website helps you connect with other families and caregivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chief Product Officer Michelle Skoor knows first hand the challenges of working from home with kids full-time."All of a sudden, we were with a seven-year-old and four-year-old full-time in a new city trying to figure out what we were going to do and how we were going to figure out child care on top of navigating work," she said.That's when she and her partner found a family experiencing similar challenges."We connected with another family in our local network," she said. "They also have two kids the same age and we started to put together a plan of what that would look like to have shared childcare over the course of the week."The experience inspired Podupnow."Decided to put together, a technology that would allow families to match based on similar questions and similar ideas, and figure out how they were quarantining and what felt good and safe for them," Skoor said.The free website will guide you through the registration and simply select "find your pod."From there, it will ask you your location, the ages of your kids and family habits during the pandemic.Within minutes, it will connect you with other families and give you the opportunity to reach out, ultimately matching families with a sustainable childcare option."One of us was going to have to quit if we didn't have a solution like this, so for us it was an incredible relief," Skoor said.