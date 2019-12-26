society

Newman police surprise fallen officer's son with patrol car for Christmas

(Newman Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Newman police officers delivered a special gift for the son of slain officer Ronil Singh on Christmas morning.

The Newman Police Officers Association bought Singh's son his very own patrol car -- complete with stickers that replicated the fallen officer's car.

"Ronil told his son he was going to grow up to be a police officer, and Ronil would teach him," the department wrote on Facebook.



Photos and a video posted to the department's social media show the officers driving the small car up the driveway, surprising Singh's family.

Ronil Singh was shot and killed on Dec. 26, 2018, while conducting a traffic stop.
