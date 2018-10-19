U.S. & WORLD

Obituary for woman with opioid addiction inspires $11,000 in donations to local recovery center

EMBED </>More Videos

Turning Point Center has received more than 100 donations ranging from $5 to $1,000 since the obituary was published. (Family photo)

MONTPELIER, Vt. --
A powerful obituary for a Vermont woman with an opioid addiction has inspired more than 100 donations to a local recovery center from around the country and as far away as Denmark.

The family of 30-year-old Madelyn Ellen Linsenmeir posted an obituary for her after she died Oct. 7 that appeared in several newspapers and has been widely shared.

Her relatives wrote that she first tried OxyContin at a high school party, starting a relationship with opioids that dominated her life. For years, they wrote, they feared her addiction would claim her life. The obituary did not say how she died.

"To some, Maddie was just a junkie - when they saw her addiction they stopped seeing her. And what a loss for them. Because Maddie was hilarious, and warm, and fearless, and resilient," they wrote of Linsenmeir, noting she was the mother of a toddler.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked friends and relatives to consider donating to Turning Point Center, where they said Linsenmeir "felt supported."

By Wednesday, the center had received more than 100 donations, ranging from $5 to $1,000, said Larry De Carolis, executive director.

"We've been overwhelmed by the generosity," he said. "Many of them have been from people who lost a loved one; many are from people who have struggled with addiction themselves and are in recovery now, and many are just citizens who were touched by the obituary and wanted to do something."

Andrea Suozzo, the editor of the website that published Linsenmeir's obituary, told ABC News the obit has received more than 3.2 million page views. Suozzo said it was "well beyond any traffic we've ever gotten."

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldhealthobituarydonationsbe inspiredcharityopioidsVermont
U.S. & WORLD
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat at lunch
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
University puts spin on homecoming to promote diversity
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
What's in a name? babynames.com founder says "a lot"
More Society
Top Stories
Water damage to Fresno Co. Health Department forces employees to move to other facilities
President signs memorandum on reliable water
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Fresno City College Student Body President pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
Man facing murder charges speaks out after being released from jail under new law
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Show More
$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera
Alder Fire burning 200 acres in Sequoia National Forest
Rihanna turns down Super Bowl half-time in support of Colin Kaepernick
VIDEO: OC deputy punches man repeatedly during arrest
Rape survivor's drawing helps investigators make arrest
More News