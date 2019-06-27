u.s. & world

Portland nonprofit hires homeless population to clean public beach

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A public beach in Oregon is free of litter thanks to a local nonprofit that pays the local homeless population to pick up trash on the beach.

The organization, Ground Score, pays Scott Adkins $15 an hour to clean Audrey McCall Beach for one hour each day. Ground Score works with dumpster divers, bottle collectors and others who turn to recycling to make ends meet.

Ground Score wrote on Facebook that it was looking for employees and hired Adkins after finding him already cleaning the beach on his own.

Adkins told local television station KOIN that he's been houseless for two years but has found a sense of purpose through his work cleaning the beach.

He's found shoes, clothing, jewelry, broken glass, cigarette butts and drug paraphernalia so far.

"If this stops somebody from coming down here, it would break my heart," Adkins said as he picked up a syringe.

"The fact is I don't leave anything," he added. "I pick up everything, everywhere I go. It's just something that I do. I don't like our city trashy. I'm a member of the city and the community and my name is Scott. I'm going to be here and I'm grateful."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonenvironmentbeachespollutionlitteringhomelessu.s. & worldfeel good
U.S. & WORLD
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News