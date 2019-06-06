'Power bump' at LAX leaves travelers temporarily in the dark, cancels Southwest flights

LAX Update: Due to an ongoing power disruption, @SouthwestAir has cancelled all remaining outbound flights from LAX this evening. All passengers will be advised to visit https://t.co/ZCrtG9fivB for rebooking info. #LAXalert — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019

#lax power outage. Hey bridges not operating. Exiting old school. pic.twitter.com/rWVtAVQmXF — Joshua Marrow (@joshuamarrow) June 6, 2019

LAX UPDATE: Terminal 8 power has been restored and systems are coming back online in that terminal. Call @united customer service at 800-864-8331 or see ticket agent for more info. #LAXalert — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019

LAX UPDATE: Terminal 7 power has been restored and systems are coming back online in that terminal. One @united flight was cancelled (Skywest 5510 to SBP), 7 diversions & 15 delayed flights. Call United customer service at 800-864-8331 or see ticket agent for more info. #LAXalert — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- A "power bump" at Los Angeles International Airport resulted in canceled flights and put travelers temporarily in the dark Wednesday.An LAX spokesperson said the "power bump" occurred at 6:10 p.m. Generators brought back most of the electricity immediately, but the equipment took some time to be re-started.Southwest Airlines announced it was canceling the rest of its flights for the evening. The exact number of flights and passengers affected was not immediately clear.All passengers were advised to visit Southwest.com for re-booking information.The rebooting process often takes up to an hour or so, the spokesperson said. The airport should be operating normally, although it may take some time for all machines to be up and running.Officials were having problems getting terminals 1, 7, and 8 back online. The L.A. Department of Water and Power is on scene trying to fully restore power.Terminals 7 and 8 were later fully restored, according to the airport.One United Airlines flight was cancelled, seven were diverted and 15 were delayed flights. Travelers can call United customer service at 800-864-8331 for more information.Passengers have been reporting being in darkness and some planes being deplaned via stairs, but overall, the terminals are calm.The cause of the outage is not yet known.