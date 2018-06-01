Three creative workshops around Fresno this weekend

Intro to abstract painting at Vivily Vintage

Looking to get crafty this weekend?From an abstract painting workshop to a hip-hop choreography master class, these artsy events coming up around Fresno this weekend will get your creative juices flowing.---Tonight: Join local artist Natasha Holland at Vivily Vintage to create a piece of one-of-a-kind art. Holland, known for her colorful watercolor maps and landscapes, will teach basic techniques for abstract compositions, acrylic painting, and gold- and silver-leafing, while helping participants explore their own personal styles and go beyond their preconceived boundaries.Friday, June 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Vivily Vintage, 1932 N. Echo Ave., Fresno$65Build your own macrame plant hanger at Inner Path Yoga in Auberry. Your instructor, Chris Mullins of Propagate Succulents and Friends, will demonstrate her favorite knotting techniques to get you started on a macrame hanger you can take home. All supplies, including a house plant, are provided.Saturday, June 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Inner Path Yoga, 32980 Auberry Road, Auberry$40Take your moves to the next level at a hip-hop master class with choreographer SayQuon Keys, who's known for his impeccable footwork and high energy. The Sunday afternoon workshop is open to all ages, abilities and dance styles.Sunday, June 3, 1-3 p.m.McCoy Talent Gallery, 3402 N. Blackstone Ave., #e240$10 for spectators, $30 for early-bird participants, $35 for day-of participant tickets