VIDEO: Baby hears sister's voice for the first time

A baby fitted for hearing aids could not contain her excitement when she heard her older sister for the first time.It's hard not to smile when you see this clip of 11-month old Scarlet.Scarlet was born with an intestinal disease -and the antibiotic treatment impaired her hearing.Her parents thought she could hear well enough. It turns out she couldn't.So when she was fitted with brand new hearing aids, Scarlet could not stop giggling at the sound of her sister and mom's voice.The little girls parents say they hope this video reminds families not to take gifts like hearing for granted.