SOCIETY

VIDEO: Baby hears sister's voice for the first time

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Baby hears sister's voice for the first time

A baby fitted for hearing aids could not contain her excitement when she heard her older sister for the first time.

It's hard not to smile when you see this clip of 11-month old Scarlet.

Scarlet was born with an intestinal disease -and the antibiotic treatment impaired her hearing.

Her parents thought she could hear well enough. It turns out she couldn't.

So when she was fitted with brand new hearing aids, Scarlet could not stop giggling at the sound of her sister and mom's voice.

The little girls parents say they hope this video reminds families not to take gifts like hearing for granted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybabiesbabyhearing aidviral video
SOCIETY
Customers react to controversial gas station sign in Southeast Fresno
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
"Portraits of Hope" sheds light on street life
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
More Society
Top Stories
Storms could impact burn scar areas, city streets, citrus harvest
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
Customers react to controversial gas station sign in Southeast Fresno
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Government shutdown affecting financial aid process at Fresno State
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Ex-Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland charged with child sexual abuse in Texas
Texas teen's service dog shot to death outside her home
Show More
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
Hugh Grant pleads for return of script stolen from his car
"Portraits of Hope" sheds light on street life
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
More News