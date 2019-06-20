Wedding ring returned to California woman after it was accidentally tossed in trash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California woman is counting her blessings after she accidentally tossed her wedding ring in the trash.Luckily, Folsom Solid Waste Division's Greg Bakken and Dennis Conger were on the clock. They were able to recover not just the missing wedding ring but also an anniversary ring as well from a truck full of garbage.The woman commented on social media saying the two workers searched as if the ring belonged to them. She said that they are her new heroes.