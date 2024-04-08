Fresno couple travels to Texas for solar eclipse

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A total solar eclipse will cross the country for the first time in seven years.

Hotels are booked, highways are crowded, and some places have even issued a state of emergency ahead of the big event.

The path of totality across the US spans from southern Texas to northern Maine.

Among those who've traveled to the Lone Star State to watch Monday's celestial event are Janet and Neil Bergman.

The Fresno couple recently flew to Austin, excited to see the natural phenomenon.

"We thought Texas usually gets fairly good weather, I think we will have a decent chance of Austin being sunny if we go to Austin," Neil said. "We thought about Dallas -- it's kind of on one edge of the eclipse, Austin is on the other side of eclipse.''

For those who miss this one, the next solar eclipse in the US will be in 2044, though only some of the upper Midwest will see it.

Another one will happen the following year in 2045. That one will stretch from California to Florida.