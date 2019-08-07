Sound of backfiring motorcycle causes crowd to run, take shelter in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- The NYPD reassured the public after the loud backfiring of motorcycles caused quite a scare in Times Square on Tuesday night.

The incident just before 10 p.m. led people to believe it was gunshots.

People began to run and even shelter in stores.

There were no shots fired but the loud noise did cause a great deal of alarm following the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton.

"All of a sudden I heard this kind of muffled pop and said what was that, and I looked over and there was just a sea of people running," said witness Dylan Probert. "I had one or two seconds to think, is this really happening?"

The NYPD received multiple 911 calls but tweeted that there was no active shooter, saying "Please don't panic. The Times Square area is very safe!"


According to a customer, the Disney store directed customers to the back as a precautionary measure.




There have been no reports of any injuries from the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citytimes square
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man admits dismembering body to cover up another man's crime
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
Teen arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence
Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead
Lemoore City Council looks to fill two vacant seats
Deadly crash leaves more than 200 without power near Hanford
Show More
Program helps young adults with learning disabilities become independent
Local law enforcement help federal agencies dismantle MS-13 gang
New wildlife rehabilitation center coming to Clovis
BNSF Railway task force addresses homeless encampments along tracks
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
More TOP STORIES News