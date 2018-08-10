U.S. & WORLD

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel's on/off boyfriend, found dead in Trump Tower

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields are seen leaving SoHo House on June 14, 2016 in New York, New York. (Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
A 51-year-old man died in Trump Tower Friday after a possible drug overdose, and sources said the man is Dennis Shields, the on-again-off-again boyfriend of the "Real Housewives of New York" Bethenny Frankel.

The body of the man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a 42nd-floor apartment around 9:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at around 10:15 a.m.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, although it appears to be an overdose.

Frankel, founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails and reality TV star who appeared on "Real Housewives" among other shows, had not commented on the death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
overdosetrump toweru.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News