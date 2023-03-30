In the South Valley, a convicted killer is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars after shooting a Visalia dairyman to death in 2019.

Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Visalia dairyman in 2019

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says Jose Rivera has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in February of killing Anthony Dragt.

Rivera was a former employee of Dragt Dairy.

In September 2019, the District attorney's office says Rivera shot the victim multiple times at a dairy on Avenue 352 near Road 100.

Witnesses tied Rivera to the crime, and he was arrested hours later.