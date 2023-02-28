Two small communities in the South Valley are dealing with severe flooding as a result of the rainfall over the weekend.

Cleanup continues after storm causes flooding damage in Tulare County communities

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two small communities in the South Valley are dealing with severe flooding as a result of the rainfall over the weekend.

Several white and orange sandbags lined Avenue 384 in Tulare County on Monday after the small communities of Seville, and Yettem experienced major flooding.

Drone images from the Tulare County Fire Department show just how bad the flooding got.

"These areas do tend to flood every time we have a lot of weather like this," said Tulare County Fire Battalion Chief Bryan Duffy.

Duffy says it was all hands on deck as they responded to multiple calls.

Unfortunately, some people will be dealing with the aftermath.

"Know crews were doing their best to keep water out of the homes and also divert the water but there were some instances where it couldn't be helped and unfortunately people did suffer some damage," Duffy explained.

Some homes still dealing with large puddles around them.

A Yettem resident says a nearby canal overflowed during the weekend, causing flooding.

He says his home is fine but he knows several people who evacuated to be safe.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has since lifted the evacuation warning.

Duffy wants to remind everyone to be mindful of closed roads, especially with the potential for more flooding.

"A lot of time people think, they can get through the water, but if there is a barricade, do not pass it. They are there for a reason to keep people from getting stranded in the middle," Duffy said.

Sandbags are available at every Tulare County Fire Station for anyone who needs any.

