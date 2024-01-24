Valley nutritionist and dietitian aims to help navigate fitness journeys

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you find yourself grabbing caffeine to get rid of that afternoon slump, you're not alone.

"You don't have to live life trying to get through the day," says Krista Feagans.

Feagans is a registered dietitian and nutritionist and has a fix for that.

The South Valley wife and mother works mainly with women on everything from digestion issues to energy and hormone struggles.

Rather than a meal plan, Feagans offers her clients guides, templates and recipes for nutritious ways to put an extra pep in your step, including mineral mocktails and energy bites.

"They have oats, mini chocolate chips, peanut butter, hemp seeds and maple syrup," she said. "You could even add protein."

Mix it all together, roll it into a ball and toss it in the fridge.

"We're chronically depleted in minerals, and minerals are our buffer to stress," she said.

When staying on top of health and fitness goals and balancing work, life, and family, Feagans says movement is essential but only part of the puzzle.

"Incorporating the things your body really needs and the fun things as part of that too," she said. "A lot of times, it just needs to come down to you prioritizing you and prioritizing good nutrition."

