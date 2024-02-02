South Valley siblings viral for dancing to be on 'Tamron Hall Show'

A young brother and sister from Visalia are about to make their dancing debut on national television.

A young brother and sister from Visalia are about to make their dancing debut on national television.

A young brother and sister from Visalia are about to make their dancing debut on national television.

A young brother and sister from Visalia are about to make their dancing debut on national television.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young brother and sister from Visalia are about to make their dancing debut on national television.

Andie and Melanie are set to appear on the Tamron Hall Show!

We introduced you to Andie and Melanie back in July.

RELATED: South Valley siblings go viral on social media for dancing videos

The duo first gained attention on social media and soon, they were booking performances at rodeos.

Karla says the kids do not have formal dance training, but they practice often and watch videos to learn new moves.

The pair will appear on the Tamron Hall Show on Friday, February 9 on ABC30 at 2 pm.