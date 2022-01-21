Multiple people displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire in southeast Fresno Thursday night.The Fresno Fire Department says it happened at a home near Barton and Huntington.Two units were involved and officials say the units are connected. The fire started in the main home and crews were able to protect the one in the back.A power line was knocked down due to the fire.Officials are still investigating what caused the fire. They believe seven or eight people total were displaced.