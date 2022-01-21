Multiple people displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire in southeast Fresno Thursday night.

The Fresno Fire Department says it happened at a home near Barton and Huntington.

Two units were involved and officials say the units are connected. The fire started in the main home and crews were able to protect the one in the back.

A power line was knocked down due to the fire.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire. They believe seven or eight people total were displaced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
Fresno man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
Valley hospital beds continue to fill with COVID patients
Massive jail COVID quarantine slows wheels of justice in Fresno County
Millions given to help improve different areas of Fresno
74-year-old woman killed in mobile home fire in Tulare
1 killed in head-on crash in west Fresno
Show More
Police arrest man for deadly southeast Fresno shooting
Dine and Dish: Authentic Italian food at Oggi Cosi Si Mangia
Gang member arrested in connection to central Fresno homicide
Man kidnapped, carjacked by armed suspect in Visalia
Rail car thefts up 160% in LA County; tracks littered with debris
More TOP STORIES News