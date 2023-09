A fire broke out at a home in southeast Fresno early Monday morning.

Fire breaks out at home in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire broke out at a home in southeast Fresno early Monday morning.

The flames were reported at about 4:30 am at Montecito and Apricot Avenue -- that's just off Kings Canyon and Armstong.

It appears to have started in a garage.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigator is now working to determine what sparked the blaze.