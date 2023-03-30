Man sentenced for deadly southeast Fresno stabbing in 2018

A man convicted for a deadly stabbing in Fresno will spend the rest of his life in prison.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted for a deadly stabbing in Fresno will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Michael Leyva was sentenced to 50 years to life on Thursday for the murder of Miguel Garcia.

Leyva stabbed him outside of a southeast Fresno strip mall back in August of 2018.

His attorney argued it was self-defense, but prosecutors said it was an act of aggression after Garcia made sexual comments to Levya's girlfriend.

Leyva also has a manslaughter conviction from 1991 and another felony strike for burglary.