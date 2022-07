Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in southeast Fresno.

Just before 9 Sunday night, officers came upon several stopped cars on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street.

Officers found a woman down in the road.

Paramedics were called out, but the woman died at the scene.

Officials say the victim appears to be in her 70s and was using a wheelchair.

Police are now trying to figure out what happened and are working to identify a suspect vehicle.