Southwest flight rolls off end of runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing Thursday morning. (Brandon Meyers)

BURBANK, Calif. --
A Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing Thursday morning.

An FAA spokesman said Southwest Flight 278 rolled off the end of runway 8 while landing at the airport shortly after 9 a.m. It ended up in an area called the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS).

EMAS is a safety system designed to stop planes if they go off the end of a runway, according to the FAA.

No injuries were reported.

Passenger Moe Storch tweeted out a photo saying the runway was wet from the rainstorm, causing the plane to hydroplane after landing. He said the pilot was quick and regained control of the aircraft to stop it safely.


The passengers were deplaned by stairs and taken to their terminal by a bus.



A witness inside the airport captured the landing on video.



The airport remained open and operational.

The plane flew out of Oakland around 8 a.m., according to flight records, and had 112 passengers with five crew members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rainairport newssouthwest airlinesairplaneplane accidentBurbankHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Kids escape from North Carolina day care, make their way to highway
New York man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Southern California
Satanic Temple statue displayed at Illinois state capitol building
Man detained after crashing into back of Fresno Police car
Show More
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi and school bus in Illinois
At-risk missing Visalia man has been found safe
Fresno Police take on the Street Saints in community basketball game
More News