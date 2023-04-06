Major renovations coming to Cecil C. Hinton Center in southwest Fresno

A community center in southwest Fresno that was built 55 years ago will soon get a major facelift.

During the community center's closure, board members will be holding a campaign to raise $10 million needed for the construction.

The Cecil C. Hinton Center on Fairview and Church Avenues is closing temporarily.

The goal is to tear down the building and completely rebuild it.

The non-profit's board members are hoping to bring a new state-of-the-art facility to southwest Fresno.

This comes as the new Fresno City College West Fresno campus is also being built across the street.

"It takes a village, and every little bit will be going towards the building fund," says Debbie Darden. "That is our goal, to continue doing fundraisers outside the center and bring in dollars."

The office of councilmember Miguel Arias is contributing $50,000 to the fundraising campaign.

The overall objectives include asbestos removal, remediating the grounds and a new two-story design with parking.