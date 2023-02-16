Man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

He was taken to surgery at Community Regional Medical Center, where he was last listed in critical condition.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in southwest Fresno.

It happened just after 10 pm Wednesday at Eden and Arthur -- that's just west of Edison Bethune Charter School.

Police received a ShotSpotter call of 18 rounds fired in the area.

They arrived to find a man in his 30's with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to surgery at Community Regional Medical Center, where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.