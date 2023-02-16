WATCH LIVE

Man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

Thursday, February 16, 2023 1:39PM
Man hospitalized after shooting in SW Fresno, police say
Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in southwest Fresno.

It happened just after 10 pm Wednesday at Eden and Arthur -- that's just west of Edison Bethune Charter School.

Police received a ShotSpotter call of 18 rounds fired in the area.

They arrived to find a man in his 30's with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to surgery at Community Regional Medical Center, where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.

