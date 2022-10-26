Two videos could be critical to southwest Fresno murder trial

Kevin Coleman and Christopher Williams are charged with the murder of 24-year-old Kylin Baca-Fullmer.

Action News has acquired video from the investigation into a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in July 2021.

Fullmer was driving and broadcasting live on Facebook when bullets pierced his SUV and killed him.

Police blame two men, including one who was arrested for shooting Fullmer a year earlier.

Shotspotter lit up with alerts in July 2021, sending police hurrying to Calwa and Bardell in southwest Fresno.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's home shows the gold-colored SUV police found with the engine still running.

"The vehicle, it appeared to be shot multiple times on the driver's side and there was a victim in there," said Fresno Police Detective Juan Cardenas.

Kylin Baca-Fullmer still had a heartbeat when officers found him, but the gunshots eventually killed him.

As police put up crime scene tape, an officer got a tip that Fullmer was on Facebook Live when it happened.

"He's driving and talking to the camera when the vehicle appears to be struck by gunfire," said Fresno Police Officer Brain Patterson. "The phone falls and you can partially see Fullmer slump over to his right."

Before long, officers identified Kevin Coleman and Christopher Williams as suspects.

They tracked Coleman to Phoenix, Arizona, and had local police arrest him.

They arrested Williams in Fresno, where he also had a felony case for another shooting with the same target.

"Mr. Fullmer was the victim listed in the case from September 2020," said Patterson.

Williams' defense attorney pointed out that Fullmer was also suspected of shooting at Williams in the previous incident.

Both Williams and Coleman have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

A judge is expected to decide Wednesday whether there's enough evidence for Williams and Coleman to stand trial for murder.

They're looking at more than 50 years to life in prison if they're convicted.