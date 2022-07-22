2 men wounded in SW Fresno shooting, 1 person in police custody

Fresno police have arrested one person after a shooting in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested one person after a shooting in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at O'Neil Avenue and Plumas Street.

Police say officers nearby heard shots just after 9 pm and arrived to find two men shot.

The men were taken to CRMC where they are recovering.

They say they believe the shooting was the result of argument that escalated into gunfire.

An ABC30 crew at the scene saw roads blocked off and multiple units present.

Police say the area will be closed to traffic for hours as officers investigate.

This story is developing. Stay with us on air and online for updates.