Man killed, woman injured after suspects open fire on car in southwest Fresno

Officers received a ShotSpotter call of 18 rounds fired on Ivy and Lorena Avenues around 1:30 a.m.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed a man in southwest Fresno on Thursday morning.

Officers received a ShotSpotter call of 18 rounds fired on Ivy and Lorena Avenues around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators found a car in the middle of the roadway with a man and woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.



Emergency crews performed CPR on the unresponsive man and rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center. He died about an hour later.

Officials say the woman was also hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Witnesses say several people appeared out of nowhere and fired upon the two victims.

"Unfortunately, because of the darkness, the witnesses we have contacted were not able to provide much more than a description of describing them as males," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Two apartments at a nearby complex were hit by gunfire, but no one was inside.

Detectives are still processing the scene and searching for evidence.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
