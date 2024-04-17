Search continues for suspect in shooting near southwest Fresno high school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are continuing to search for the suspect who opened fire on an 18-year-old near Edison High School.

It happened Tuesday afternoon just minutes after students were let out for the day.

Police say a fight ended in gunfire on Tulare Street near Irwin Avenue, with Shotspotter detecting nine rounds fired in the area.

The teen was shot twice in his upper and lower body.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was last listed in critical condition.

The school went under a brief lockdown that was lifted by 4 pm.

Across the street, the police investigation lasted for hours as students who were still on campus were in shock over what happened.

Police say the suspect drove off in a dark or black colored car.

A description of that person has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.