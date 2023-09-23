Valley Assemblyman Jim Patterson is pushing for additional resources to help families with special needs children.

Valley assemblyman pushes for special needs funding during visit to Loretta's Little Miracles

Patterson visited Loretta's Little Miracles in Fresno on Friday.

The daycare specializes in caring for those with special needs but, like many across the state, faces budget issues.

While taking his time to greet families, Patterson explained that more legislation is needed to ensure families and nurses get the funding they need.

"This is a great opportunity, helping little sweethearts like this," said Patterson.

Patterson says he already plans to draft legislation when he returns to Sacramento, hoping to find a solution to budget issues the state care facilities face.