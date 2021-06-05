Arts & Entertainment

Splash-N-Dash water park in North Valley opens this weekend

Action News was in the neighborhood on Friday to see the newest attraction at a popular North Valley water park.

Splash-N-Dash at Lake McClure is ready to welcome back visitors this summer.

Opening day is Saturday and guests will get to enjoy a brand new feature called the Colossal Splash.

It's 20-feet high and has three slides, two jumping platforms and a rock wall.

If you purchase tickets ahead of time there's a discount available.

To learn more click here.
