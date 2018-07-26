Calling on Carr: McMaryion learning from Bulldogs Legend

Coming off a 10-win season capped by a bowl victory in the Hawaii Bowl, the Fresno State football team isn't going to sneak up on anybody in the Mountain West this year.The targets are squarely on the back of the Bulldogs entering year two of the Jeff Tedford era.Coach Tedford says he expects the Bulldogs to get back to the Mountain West title game and his players hope to win it for the first time since Derek Carr led the way back in 2013.This year's quarterback, Marcus McMaryion, hasn't been hesitant to reach out to number four."Kind of gave me his number and said, 'Just reach out whenever you want to talk or work out or whatever.' I mean when a Pro Bowler offers that to you, don't turn that down," said Bulldogs quarterback Marcus McMaryion. He added that he, "Was kind of nervous when I first texted him thinking, 'Maybe he'll text me back, maybe he won't' and I just really respect him as a person. The way he is in front of the camera he's the same way off so just knowing that he's that person I just want to model my game after him and be the kind of person he is today."Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford said, "I think all of our guys who have played at Fresno State, I think they're eager to communicate with kids and talk to them about how they can improve, and what makes Fresno State special."The Bulldogs return to the field next week.The first official practice of the new year is on August 3, before the season opener September 1 against Idaho.