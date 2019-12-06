Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford expected to step down, discusses future of program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford is expected to step down tomorrow, sources tell ESPN.The decision is believed to be because of health concerns.A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning at 9:15 am to discuss the future of the program.Tedford's coaching staff has been called back from the road ahead of the announcement. He is set to meet with them and players before addressing the media.Tedford just finished his third season as head coach.A quarterback at State in the early 80s, he returned to his alma mater to coach back in 2017.The Bulldogs were coming off a one-win season.In Tedford's first year at the helm, the Dogs won ten games and made it to the conference championship.That was the biggest two-year turnaround in college football history.The following year, he led Fresno State to the winningest season in program history.A Mountain West title in Boise was followed by a win in the Las Vegas Bowl that capped a 12-2 year where the Bulldogs finished the season ranked 18th in the country.