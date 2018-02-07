The Fresno State connection!



After dropping a game-high 38 PTS in Oakland, @Yg_Trece gives his kicks to @derekcarrqb 👏#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/CpToVIYbxF — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2018

Derek and Heather Carr had a pretty good seat at last night's Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder game in Oakland.Derek was there to see fellow Fresno State Bulldog, and current Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George.The official NBA Twitter account posted, "The Fresno State connection! After dropping a game-high 38 PTS in Oakland, @Yg_Trece gives his kicks to @derekcarrqb #ThisIsWhyWePlay".After the game, George and Carr shared pleasantries courtside. In an instrgram post Derek wrote, "Big bro balled out! Appreciate the #PG2 love! #BulldogBornBulldogBred."The Oklahoma City Thunder embarrassed the defending champion Golden State Warriors 125-105 to snap a four-game losing streak. Kevin Durant scored 33 points but didn't get as much help from the cold-shooting Splash Brothers of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who added 21 and 12 points, respectively.