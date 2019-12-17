fresno state

Fresno State expected to hire Kalen DeBoer as next head coach, sources tell ESPN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Athletics is expected to hire Kalen DeBoer as its next head coach, sources tell ESPN.

The news was first reported by Football Scoop. The university could announce DeBoer's hiring as early as Tuesday, sources tell ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Tedford announced his resignation on December 6, citing recent cardiac-related medical concerns.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
