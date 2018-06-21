Fresno State names Terrance Tumey as next Athletic Director

Fresno State president Joseph Castro announced on Twitter that Terrance Tumey will be the next Athletic Director at Fresno State.Castro said the university will hold a press conference on Monday.Tumey was previously the Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges Director of Athletics, Physical Education & Recreational Services. He also served as Director of Athletics at the University of California, Davis and the Dominican University of California.From 2004 to 2009, Tumey served as the Director of Football Administration for the San Francisco 49ers.