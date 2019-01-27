San Francisco Giants fans are mourning a pivotal figure in team history.Former managing partner Peter Magowan died from cancer today.The former chief of Safeway played a major role for the investors who bought the Giants in 1992.Their efforts prevented the Giants from moving to Florida.Magowan then spearheaded the push to build as Pacific Bell Park in 2000, and it was baseball's first privately-financed stadium in decades.The 76-year-old Magowan retired from his day-to-day role with the Giants in 2008, however he retained an ownership interest in the team.