Teddy bears hit the ice Sunday at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center.
More than 34,000 bears were tossed by the crowd onto the rink this year.
WE HAVE A NEW WORLD RECORD! 34,798 teddy bears! THANK YOU! #TeddyBearTossHershey #HBH #DefendTheDen pic.twitter.com/Gvk8msCS7K— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 3, 2018
The number smashed the more than 25,000 bears donated last year.
It also sets a new world teddy bear toss record.
The stuffed animals will be donated to about 30 area charities.
@chobbs15 and @Lewy_2 from @TheHersheyBears were Santa’s helpers today, delivering plush to @miltonhershey and @AmericanCancer. These are from Sunday’s record breaking #TeddyBearTossHershey. #BearsCares #HersheyPA #HBH pic.twitter.com/yx8aX38LVX— Hershey PA (@HersheyPA) December 4, 2018
The team beat New York rival Binghamton 6-3.
