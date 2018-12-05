SPORTS

Record breaker: 34K teddy bears tossed on ice at Hershey Bears game for good cause

Teddy bears hit the ice at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

HERSHEY, Pa. --
Fans of a Pennsylvania hockey team came together in a big way for a good cause.

Teddy bears hit the ice Sunday at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center.

More than 34,000 bears were tossed by the crowd onto the rink this year.



The number smashed the more than 25,000 bears donated last year.

It also sets a new world teddy bear toss record.



The stuffed animals will be donated to about 30 area charities.


The team beat New York rival Binghamton 6-3.

